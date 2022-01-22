To the Editor:
The recent decision by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is a glaring example of how partisan is the New York mask mandate and why enforcement is so important!
After the county supervisors stated that we did not have the staff or funds to enforce masking, when the State Department of Health offered counties funds for enforcement hiring and training, the BOS decided by consensus, not vote, to NOT seek those funds.
Is this a reflection of a BOS that has only ONE Democrat and THIRTEEN Republicans? ABSOLUTELY! the Pew Research Center recently released a poll that estimates that over 90% of Democrats are fully vaccinated versus 60% of Republicans.
The Seneca County BOS decision ignores this reality and instead opts to pander to their antivaxxer minority!
SUSAN OTTENWELLER
Romulus