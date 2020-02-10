To the Editor:
The 2020 season for the Seneca County Relay for Life has officially arrived!
We start out our season with a Kick Off scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Vince’s Park in Seneca Falls catered by Simply Homemade, Ginny and Anthony DeMillo. We invite people to come and enjoy refreshments, fun and games, as well as learn more about Relay.
This will be an opportunity to register your team, receive information about our Relay, meet other teams, team captains, survivors and our illustrious committee members. If you’ve always wondered about Relay for Life, now is the time to find out.
Our Relay committee members have all been touched by someone who has had this devastating illness or have survived themselves. We try to make the Seneca County Relay for Life a fun experience with themed walks, raffle baskets, games, music, and food. But most importantly, we honor our survivors with recognition, a special survivors lap, reception and gifts. They are the true heroes.
This year’s event will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight June 5 at the Mynderse Academy track. Put this on your calendar because this is an event you don’t want to miss!
So, please come to Vince’s Park to listen, ask questions, pick up materials, and meet some great people. You can also check out our website: www.relayforlife.org/senecacountyny.
Thank you!
DIANE CAPPELLINO
Seneca Falls