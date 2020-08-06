To the Editor and Seneca County supervisors:
This is in response to an article in the July 30 Finger Lakes Times. Seneca County had 67 cases and ONLY three deaths from this COVID-19 virus! Some protestors want to open Seneca County. So we can what? Join the 30-some other states that are fighting it all over again because they were tired of being home and they RELAXED! Opening up their business, restaurants and beaches and such — where are they now!
Seneca County, the state of NY, and our Governor did what was necessary to save our lives! Sure this is getting to be a drag, but would you rather stay home, wear a mask when out and survive this COVID-19 or be one of the huge numbers that did not survive?
I am a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and so glad that my family is all safe, healthy and bored like the rest of the smart folks here in Seneca County, NY! I want to be here when my new great-grandchild comes into this world in August! Do not RELAX as long as this monster is alive on this earth!
ELAINE RITTER
Seneca Falls