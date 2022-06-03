To the Editor:
The Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition recently sponsored a successful safe driving/mock crash campaign called “Don’t Be a ‘D’ Student” in all four county schools (Romulus, Seneca Falls, South Seneca and Waterloo). Students and parents were reminded about the dangers of driving drowsy, distracted, drugged and drunk. Even state and national representatives from SADD and TextLess LiveMore were in town to be a part of the event!
In addition to receiving items that carried safe driving messages, all students in grades 9-12 listened to Marianne Angelillo speak about the loss of her son in a 2004 drunk
driving accident, how he will always be 17, and how their lives were changed forever. A free, fun “Mock-ster Bash” social was held Friday night for all students in grades 6-8 in the county (basketball, mobile laser tag, music and food) to wrap up the weeklong event. The state Department of Transportation reinforced the message by placing their mobile message board at the corner of Route 414 and Routes 5 & 20, reminding all drivers to Stay Awake Stay Alive and Drive Sober It’s the Law.
The week wouldn’t have been possible or successful without the wonderful collaboration and support of so, so many people throughout the county. The Coalition would like to thank all school district administrators, teachers and staff for their incredible support; C&C Automotive for setting up the mock crashes at all four locations; emergency responders from North Seneca Ambulance and South Seneca Ambulance; the Ovid, Romulus, Waterloo, Fayette and Seneca Falls fire departments; the Waterloo and Seneca Falls police departments, the Seneca County sheriff’s office and state police; DOT for reinforcing the message with the greater community; and financial support provided by Seneca County District Attorney’s Office, Stop DWI, Seneca County Sheriff’s PBA, Seneca Meadows, Alessio Project, Mike Bellone, Walgreen’s, Song for Charlie, SADD and TextLess LiveMore. Thank you all so much!
Look for the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition at upcoming festivals and farmers markets, and mark your calendar for 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for the Coalition’s annual National Night Out (free, family fun-night with law enforcement at the Seneca County fairgrounds). Anyone interested in learning more about the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition can call (315) 539-1135 or email karen@uwseneca.org.
KAREN BURCROFF
Project Director
Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition
United Way of Seneca County