Seneca Falls will continue to be trash capital of NYS
To the Editor:
Once again Seneca Meadows Landfill comes out smelling like a rose (pardon the comparison). Now they have two new Seneca Falls Town Board members on their side who will see that the landfill keeps operating for years and years. Forget about promoting the Finger Lakes as a vacation paradise with its beautiful lakes, vineyards, and historic destinations and attractions.
Kind of ironic that one of them says, “It feels wonderful, I look forward to working for the community, to fighting for this community.” How about quitting drooling over all that money and thinking about fighting for what’s happening to the environment, what’s happening to our quality of living, what’s happening to a place where we can raise a family and be proud to say we live in the beautiful Finger Lakes?
So, how about doing this! Move that “beautiful” landfill to your Deer Run Park. Let you watch the ever-growing mountain of trash, let you smell the odors, let you have to put up with the muddy roads. BUT, that will never happen.
“Just give us the money,” says the town of Seneca Falls. Let someone else put up with the trash, smell and mud. Out of sight, out of mind is your mindset.
How about putting up signs “Welcome to the Town of Seneca Falls, Trash Capital of New York State.” You desire the recognition and honor!
JOE TOMANEK
Waterloo