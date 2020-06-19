To the Editor:
Seneca Lake is still dying and nothing is being done about it except a lot of talk. The recent National Lake Trout derby results showed just how bad off the fish population is. There are many smaller species that seem to have disappeared in the last three years (they are dead). Why was the DEC not represented at the weigh stations during the derby checking fish conditions, recording eel marks or taking scale samples? Have they given up?
The amount of phosphates and nitrites (fertilizer) are so bad I had weeds growing around my dock in 40-degree water this spring. On certain windy days I can smell it. I went to a DEC seminar over a year ago at Hobart and William Smith and based on their subjective criteria Seneca Lake does not need to be on the federal cleanup list for fresh water lakes. I disagree completely; come to my house, I will be glad to show you just how bad it is. I have not seen any little fish around my dock in three years!
I love to fish and fished Seneca Lake as a child at Lodi Point and at my current residence on Seneca Lake for a total of 44 years. I have not fished Seneca Lake in three years out of respect to the few live fish that are left. I understand from reliable sources there were no juvenile fish caught during the derby. Why not? Has the DEC also given up stocking Seneca Lake?
The National Lake Trout Derby should be moved from Seneca Lake to Cayuga Lake for the next five years to give the Seneca Lake fish a chance to recover. Cayuga Lake is where I fish now. I caught five lake trout bigger than the biggest lake trout in the derby. The biggest lake trout I caught was 12-plus pounds and extremely healthy (no eel marks). All were photographed and released. DEC, if you will not stop fishing on Seneca Lake please make Seneca a catch-and-release lake.
I have written to the Governor and received a form letter back from a staffer. I hear nothing from the DEC. What happened to the million-dollar study that was done a couple of years ago? All talk and no action will just keep Seneca on downward spiral, please take action now before the day comes that it will be too late.
AARON STEVENS
Romulus