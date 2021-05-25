To the Editor:
Seneca Meadows Landfill donates to the fire departments, libraries, school programs, youth programs, veterans programs, free mulch days, Christmas bike giveaways, animal shelters, Girl and Boys Scouts, Little League, recreation programs, food pantries, golf benefits, Rotary clubs, and school scholarships. Plus many more.
They give us free disposal service, the e-waste recycling service, cleanup events and the Seneca County household hazardous waste day.
Who knew the landfill workers cleaned up and planted flowers at the intersection with of Routes 5&20 and 414? They donate to the Bloom program in Waterloo, donate trees for the Christmas in Elizabeth Cady Stanton park and the workers have helped move pianos and pews and other projects that they have been asked to help with.
This landfill is much more a part of our community than we give it credit for. Some employees even serve on town boards and coach our children's sports teams. I think these are all positive impacts well beyond the reaches of the Seneca Falls Town Board.
Shouldn’t all these people that benefit from the landfill have a say in what happens at SMI? I bet most would vote to give them another 15-year permit. Plus, they continue to give that $3 million per year.
What individual would turn all this down? They help keep our town taxes from going through the roof ... SMI does more for the community than just take our garbage. They are part of our community.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls