Seneca Meadows: Friend or foe ... or something in between?
To the Editor:
First issue, it stinks. Second issue, garbage stinks. Third issue, garbage trucks stink.
We all know the Seneca Falls Town Board passed Local Law 3 to force closure of Seneca Meadows Landfill by 2025. An admirable effort precipitated by failure of a subcontractor hired by SMI to properly install gas collection pipes and cover. As expected, we got strong pushback from SMI, pushback that has cost us approximately $140,000 in legal expenses so far. I question whether this is the best approach to a complicated problem.
New York state wants to initiate a mandate to have local municipalities compost ALL food wastes before it is shipped to any landfill in NY. This should eliminate most if not all noxious odors emanating from the landfill. What a wonderful thing that would be. That would eliminate many concerns and allow us to focus on other important issues such as a place to recycle.
I believe calls to the hotline for complaints have diminished. Did the public interest or confidence in the system diminish or has the general environment improved? I want to see an area survey of public opinion on this and other related issues.
A. How bad does the landfill stink? Is the money worth it?
B. Are we sure it’s the landfill or smelly trucks that stink on the way in and out and sometimes that park nearby to take a break before leaving? You can expect a suffocating blanket of smell from them.
C. As of today do we keep litigating and spend more $$ or renegotiate a new contract realizing the future can be thrust upon us by a DEC approval of a “valley infill” and/or an “eminent domain” decision by New York State?
Keep in mind, the “valley infill” is not an expansion but a fill-in at the old Tantalo Landfill. It has been remediated after all this time to DEC standards and is now available for use (Their definition).
As we have seen, withholding the use permit has no power over the situation, so what power do we have? After watching local industries and unions negotiate a contract I feel this is the way to go. At one time SMI suggested payment of $5 million for a new one. At present, smelly trucks are the dominate offenders. Do we ticket them with increasing fines? Can SMI help on that? We insist on a comfortable environment for us all.
A local survey would tell us what is expected of the town board. I’m aware five people make the decisions for us. I’m asking that they do their homework going forward.
DANIEL BABBITT SR.
Seneca Falls