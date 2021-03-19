Seneca Meadows is the fox in the hen house
To the Editor:
Let’s be clear: The fox is in the hen house.
Why should Seneca Meadows Inc. worry about a true and honest odor reporting system at its landfill as requested by the Seneca Falls Town Board? The one they already control is just ducky. Seneca Falls TB has withheld its town permit (for an entire year) due to increased uncontrolled odor. (Note — “controlled” odor means spraying Febreze on the perimeter).
But it matters not. Since SMI is our great good neighbor and because SMI spreads gobs of money around, and SMI threatens to sue at every turn, and because New York State keeps losing landfills and needs to tap-dance with SMI, Seneca Falls and our entire region of lakes and pristine natural resources gets buried in garbage from all over the Northeast. As long as the DEC permit holds, the garbage flows — all over our “Gateway to the Finger Lakes.”
How does it work? SMI claims that reports of odor are down. The reports of landfill odors are down because SMI does the investigation and writes the report to the DEC saying “no odor was detected” or “agricultural odor” or more creatively “wood smoke” or “cabbage odor.” Or makes no report at all.
Now Seneca Meadows wants to extend dumping 6,000 tons a day for 15 more years by utilizing the “valley infill.” The valley infill — you can almost see the bluebirds nesting and hear them chirping — is a 50-acre valley between two mountains of trash.
Let’s be clear: The Valley Infill is the old Tantalo hazardous toxic waste Superfund site. SMI has been “mitigating” the 50-acre site for 22 years. And what does mitigating mean? Is it now pure and clean, or is it just good enough to dump 6,000 tons a day not counting the weight of the cover soil and stone for inroads? Is good enough good enough?
Let’s be clear: All they need is DEC approval and the only opposition recourse is to hold onto our local law. Thank you to those towns and cities that have drafted resolutions supporting Seneca Falls Local Law 3-2016 calling for closing the landfill in 2025, and for a clean Finger Lakes region. Thank you to those businesses that have supported closure and are tired of the stink and dirt. Thank you to those who continue to voice concerns for our health and safety.
It isn’t easy to be the chicks in the hen house.
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls