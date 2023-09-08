To the Editor:
Two things I learned in kindergarten: Never take candy from a stranger, and never look a gift horse in the mouth.
Now I say: Never take candy from the mouth of a gift horse, you might lose your arm.
Speaking of that gift horse, Seneca Meadows Inc. has dangled quite a carrot to secure sympathy and votes for the next 15 years. It is apparent that SMI and its parent Waste Connections are fearful of losing their cash cow.
In reading the terms of the proposed community agreement (new host agreement), there are so many promises with no consequences. So where has our trusted neighbor been all these years?
Now you offer the candy ($) while the gift horse whinnies all the way to the bank. And don’t ask to see any bottom lines. The new host agreement prohibits inquiry into SMI’s financial statements, tax returns, or expenses (see page 24).
If you repeat your mantra three times, the public will believe its truth. “Trusted neighbor, Valued Partner.” Trusted neighbor who files lawsuits against the Town of Seneca Falls? Valued partner who rapes our environment for the big bucks?
Our nearly 9,000 residents are governed by four Republicans and one behemoth landfill. The lone Democrat/environmentalist continues to tilt at windmills. Our nearly 9,000 residents are subjected daily to poisons unseen — orphan gases, PFAS, air and water pollution, and greenhouse gases which contribute to climate change.
We struggle to maintain our COMMUNITY CHARACTER, which should not have to include a mountain range of garbage. Rather to be a National Heritage Corridor than a monster truck corridor. Rather to be the Home of Women’s Rights than the largest landfill in NYS. Let us not go into the future with no hands or no arms.
And what about surrounding communities who get the traffic and pollution but no candy?
Let us not forget: six tons of trash daily for 15 more years; 200,000 gallons of leachate daily for 15 more years, which continues 50 years post closing; increased height of seven stories; health concerns for our children and grandchildren; damage to our $3 billion-per-year agri-tourism economy; and a slap in the face to our NYS Constitutional clean air and water amendment.
And a pile that is forever.
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls