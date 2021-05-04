To the Editor:
At the last Seneca Falls Town Board meeting, Seneca Meadows Landfill was once again denied a permit. Some of the board members claim the landfill is in violation of its permit.
According to the Town of Seneca Falls website a zoning permit is required for: fencing, windows, swimming pools, signs, additions and demolition of any structure. Plus, any change of use current permits.
So if I decided to do any of these things without a permit I could be fined, sent to jail, for the first offense. That could be up to $350 fine or jail time up to 15 days. Then the second offense is even worse. This for not complying with the zoning board or getting a permit. I’m sure most of us would never know this.
So when our Town Board claims the landfill is not in compliance with the town permit, it makes us wonder how the landfill has not been serviced with a Stop Work Order? They have worked a whole year without one ... do we think something is smelly here? And not the landfill, but our own Town Board members.
The landfill deserves its permit ... or stop the money from rolling in. Then we can all send thank you notes to some of our board members.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls