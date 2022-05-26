To the Editor:
Now that I have stopped laughing, I’m going to address Don Niles' letter (Times, May 4).
So sorry to inform you, but I receive nothing from Seneca Meadows. I get the same as everyone else. They take my garbage.
As far as the worker at Seneca Meadows not living here, I would think it’s about the same for ITT Goulds or banking or other services offered to people. Out-of-towners will always work, invest and go to doctors outside of their own villages or towns. As I’m sure you do, also.
I think it must be great living in an area that is so perfect that you need to come to Seneca Falls to be part of the ongoing disagreement here. And yes, I will continue to write the truth.
Yes, the landfill smells at times, and yes, it does cause a lot of traffic. But it also does a lot for the community. And not just the money. I’m sure Phelps has industry there, and what do they do for the village?
Maybe we should all try to see more positive things to be part of. I’m sure if you look, you can find things in our own towns or villages to take part in.
And, also, thank you to Seneca Meadows for taking the garbage, as I’m not sure what we would all do without you. And let’s give all the workers there some respect. This is a world-class landfill and not a dump.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls