Landfill spreads the big corporate lie
To the Editor:
I don’t know whether to congratulate the Times for publishing the “Guest Appearance” by Black and Zambuto of Seneca Meadows Landfill fame (“Renewable natural gas will help foster a sustainable future,” Times, May 1) so that everyone can see a classic example of corporate lying, or to reprimand the Times for helping to spread the lies.
I quote the big lie from the article: “RNG (renewable natural gas) is a carbon-free fuel alternative ………… ”; and “the Seneca Meadows Landfill Renewable Natural Gas Facility should serve as a prime example of how waste-to-energy projects can help achieve the state’s vision for a zero-carbon future.”
The real truth is that burning the methane (CH4) in landfill gas produces carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), and CO2 is the prime culprit in global warming. So there is nothing carbon-free about burning off landfill gases.
Another real truth is that landfill gas is created by burying organic waste in an anaerobic (oxygen absent) environment deep underground. If organic waste is properly treated in an aerobic (oxygen present) environment (like the compost pile in your backyard that you turn over regularly), the methane will not be produced and the organic waste will be transformed into a safe and valuable soil amendment. That is why a top goal of smart waste management is to eliminate organic waste entirely from landfills. Geneva is at the forefront of this effort with its recent opening of a vermiculture composting process for organic waste at the transfer station on Doran Avenue.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva