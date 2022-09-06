To the Editor:
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
Too many of our loved ones have been affected by the act of suicide. It affects all age groups, all genders, all cultures. We MUST create new mental health supports and put plans and support in place before people feel that suicide is the only option. PLEASE move this to the top of your priorities. We need to act now!
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988.
Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!
Sincerely,
MARY BETH RECORE
Henrietta