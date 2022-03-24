Series exposed dark side of Freedom Village
To the Editor:
Thank you for the series about Freedom Village (Times, March 12, 14-15). I’m saddened that my darker suspicions seem to be born out by your series.
I applaud the courage to the women who spoke to you to share their experiences.
As a resident of the area, I was mostly aware of the real property tax effects of Fletcher Brothers’ empire. For many years he was acquiring properties which then would come off the tax rolls due to religious exemptions, even though they seemed to have no direct connection to the stated mission of Freedom Village.
WILLIAM LAWSON
Dundee