SF board members should remember who they work for
To the Editor:
As I continue to attend Seneca Falls Town Board meetings, I’m always amazed at the things this board believes it can do and thinking we residents can’t figure out. Like, why are we spending money on the permit for composting? Why do they think they have the power to close a company? Why, all of a sudden can they figure out how to save $300,000 on budgets?
Do they really think we are all that stupid? Why haven’t they been saving this amount every year? Avery and DeLelys vote to raise taxes every year, though. Seems like every meeting we continue filling jobs and buying equipment. Thankfully, Seneca Meadows continues to give the money they agreed to give, otherwise there would be many laid-off employees and unused older vehicles and equipment around.
If the board is set on the landfill closing, why haven’t they told us their plan? WHY!? Because they have no plan ... this landfill is here to stay. The board can tell us stories and complain to satisfy their own groups but most know and don’t care about the smell. To this day no one has addressed the smell from Scepter or the odor at Balsley and Routes 5&20. I know the board has been aware of these odors but can only address the landfill. Why is this? A few board members hate the landfill and always will. I promise you that all of them and their group and businesses contribute to the landfill.
I read the article about the landfill being recognized for what it does for our community. They should … they do more for people and organizations than most will ever know. That article was childish, accusing them of needing recognition. If Goulds did that much for our community they also would be in the paper. Has anyone noticed that SMI is the only company that has never asked for a reduction in their taxes! Would our Town Board ever tell us that? Let’s check to see how much other local businesses get.
The bottom line is that this board needs to start working with the landfill or we’ll lose the host agreement. Then we will be left with the smell and no money. Some of your board members want to raise taxes again when they really don’t need to be. You need to start sending emails or phone calls to those board member about starting to work with SMI. Remember they work for us, all of us. Not just a few!
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls