SF chief: Always concerned about his officers
To the Editor:
I am writing to clarify statements made by Mr. Gregory Lazzaro in a letter to the editor published on July 7, “Accreditation is not the same thing as police reform.”
First, let me preface, I am not disputing the way Mr. Lazzaro feels about law enforcement. He made these feelings perfectly clear during his four-year term as the Seneca Falls Town Supervisor. This is the same term in which the town board unanimously voted “no confidence” in his ability as town supervisor.
The second paragraph of Mr. Lazzaro’s letter to the editor stated that “errors have been made in the day-to-day operations of the SFPD” and that “the Chief has refused to be held accountable.” If this statement is accurate, which it is not, why didn’t Mr. Lazzaro, who self-proclaimed himself as CEO of the Town, make sure I was held responsible? In addition, why hasn’t Mr. Lazzaro stated exactly what errors were made? The SFPD is an accredited agency, and we were reaccredited during his term in 2019.
Mr. Lazzaro also used quotations around statements I have never used before, such as, “We are not trained in human services” and “That’s the way we have always done things.” In fact, anyone who has ever worked with me and recognizes how I run my department would know I have always hated hearing the phrase, “That’s the way we have always done things,” and I do not accept that as an appropriate response to anything.
There is one thing Mr. Lazzaro got right in his letter: There isn’t a second that goes by that I’m not concerned about my officers.
STUART PEENSTRA
Seneca Falls Police Chief