SF museum board president explains position
To the Editor:
As board president of the Seneca Museum of Industry and Waterways/Visitor Center, I have recently fielded several questions pertaining to our recent request for Town Board funding. Hopefully, this will clarify our position.
The Board of Directors of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry/Seneca Falls Visitor Center has proposed a new 5-year agreement with the Town of Seneca Falls. Our current agreement is set to expire Dec. 31, 2019. Back in 2010, the then-Village of Seneca Falls entered into an agreement with SMWI to relocate the Visitor Center to 89 Fall St. (home of SMWI). That agreement outlined, among other things, the Village’s responsibility to provide for the operating expenses of the Visitor Center. When the Village dissolved in 2011, the Town inherited this agreement. We recently requested additional funds from the Town for those Visitor Center expenses, so that we can take our commitment to Seneca Falls to the next level.
The original (2010) agreement with the Village also included the provision that 89 Fall St. be leased to SMWI as “the Village desires and has an obligation to continue operation of a facility known as the Heritage Area Visitor Center (the “Visitor Center”) …” Again, the Town assumed this responsibility when the Village dissolved.
To improve the experience of visitors and residents, we hope to offer an attractive, professional-looking center of information, to include digital technology, interactive exhibits, relevant educational speakers, and additional cultural events in the future. First, however, the Town must address some significant maintenance needs at 89 Fall St. As such, we have asked the Town Board to include expenses for needed HVAC and flooring repairs to their upcoming 2020 Budget.
As always, we welcome any inquiries, and are grateful for the continued support of the Town Board and the residents of Seneca Falls!
SHEILA GIOVANNINI
Board President, Seneca Museum of Waterways & Industry