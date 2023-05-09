SF parks are vital, and they need upgrades
To the Editor:
As a longtime (55-year) Seneca Falls community member I would like to address how lucky we are to have multiple parks in our community for all ages to enjoy!
Countless staff and volunteers have worked to keep these parks as a vibrant asset to our community over the years, and I myself have spent many hours involved in the Recreation Department as a dedicated volunteer. I, like many other community members, have children and grandchildren who have been able to utilize the playgrounds, playing fields, and community swimming pool during their childhoods and well into adulthood. I also have fond memories of playing softball and basketball in adult leagues at Vince’s Park and at the outside courts at the Community Center. Our Community Center offers programs for all ages, and we are fortunate to have such a facility within our town.
It is apparent with all of the planning happening in the town, if we are to grow as a community, draw more families to live in our town, and keep the families that are already here, we need to update our parks from decent to great and aging to new.
The state of Kids’ Territory is deteriorating. The playground stage, buildings, restrooms, fencing, roads and fields all desperately need to be upgraded. We also need to address capacity issues by creating a proper parking area. Once these issues are addressed, we’d be able to expand — maybe we could add a dog park or additional playing fields. We have limited green space in town and we must utilize every acre that we can at Kids’ Territory.
The condition of our other parks — Vince’s Park and the Bridgeport playground on Lower Lake Road — also need upgrading.
It is my hope that the town and the community sets its sight on Kids’ Territory first and concentrates on our other parks in the near future, with the support of the Recreation Commission and volunteers.
DAVID BAKER
Seneca Falls