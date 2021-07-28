SF town board should work with experts on waste management
To the Editor:
As a Seneca Falls town resident who attends most of the town meetings, I’m finding it very frustrating that the town board is unnecessarily considering wasting more taxpayer dollars on a $1-per-pound composting program. And now the board wants to spend legal fees and town highway resources on a DEC permit for a solid waste transfer facility! What?
Didn’t our resident solid waste management experts at Seneca Meadows offer the town help in setting up a composting program for free on land properly zoned for waste activities?
It’s one more example of childish antics by this board not wanting to work with the experts in solid waste management. Enough of this board always wanting the landfill to look like the bad guys.
Let’s insist the board stop using taxpayer dollars to fight things that don’t need fighting and ask them to act like reasonable adults and work with the experts at the landfill.
Next, the board will ask to abolish the police department and enlist volunteer neighborhood watch programs to protect and serve. Sound crazy?
Well, one town board member looked the police chief right in the eye and said if we want to accomplish what we want with the budget over the next four years, “We can’t just automatically fill police officer positions.” This was on the heels of the police department being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty with its crisis intervention program.
One thing is clear. We need a new town board come November elections.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls