To the Editor:
Often we hear what we want to hear, not what we need to hear.
I’ve been elected twice and have served the residents for over eight years now and have consistently kept taxes low. Last year, I held a special meeting with the town board specifically about not raising taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, we had a Special Budget Meeting July 26. From the minutes of that meeting: “Mr. Delelys stated last year, the board voted not to raise taxes; we’re doing pretty good, he cannot see raising taxes."
I have consistently fought to keep taxes low, plain and simple. These false mailers from Seneca Meadows indicating an 18% tax increase (which only supervisor Ferrara supported) and 15% increases you hear about have not been voted on. They are tentative and they are still in preliminary stages before cuts and edits.
Taxes will remain low, and I do not support an 18% tax increase.
The truth is, SMI wants to put out false information to scare the general public into voting a certain way in the upcoming election to secure their future. They are not concerned about the interests of the residents of Seneca Falls, and they’re only concerned about themselves. That’s why while we are fighting their expansion and continuing to keep taxes low, Seneca Meadows is suing the town and truly costing the taxpayer. Facts matter.
DAVE DELELYS
Seneca Falls