Shame on person who knocked memorial over and left
To the Editor:
On Jan. 31, 2021 I received a call from Vicky Rouse. She is the caretaker of Oaklawn Cemetery. She had the daunting task to inform me that someone had backed into my parents’ memorial bench and knocked it over. Without missing a beat, this person took it upon him or herself and left without notifying anybody.
You might think this person would have the empathy to consider the relatives who will visit that grave site and know what has happened. Apparently life, past or present, means nothing to you, but to the families it does mean something.
Hopefully the person that knocked over the bench will find their human values (you may have left them at the Oaklawn Cemetery) and repair the memorial bench that you broke. How anyone could do this to my parents’ or anyone’s final resting place and not take responsibility for it is just inconceivable.
I want to thank Vicki Rouse for doing the wonderful job of caretaker of Oaklawn Cemetery. Also I would like to thank the Ontario County sheriff ]’s deputy who came out and helped me put the bench back together as best we could.
To this person, my parents worked hard their whole lives and my father was an army veteran and this is the respect you give?
Shame on you.
I will end this with I hope your conscience will guide you to right the wrong you did.
Thank you,
MICHAEL McKIMM
Waterloo