To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the recent article about a cigarette-selling war and accompanying zoning ordinances in Seneca Falls.
According to the Finger Lakes Times, the Cayuga Nation began selling untaxed, Cayuga brand cigarettes at three of its properties. This decision came after the reopening of the former Sky Dancer smoke shop and gas station. “[The decision to sell cigarettes at those locations] stems from the town of Seneca Falls’ abdication of its responsibilities to enforce zoning ordinances, particularly with regard to the Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas Store at 126 E. Bayard St."
According to the CDC, American Indians and Alaska Natives have a higher prevalence of current smoking than most other racial or ethnic groups in the United States. “Factors that may affect smoking prevalence include sacred tobacco’s ceremonial, religious, and medical roles in Native culture, which may affect attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors toward commercial tobacco use. Also, tobacco sold on tribal lands is typically not subject to state and national taxes, which reduces costs. Lower prices are connected with increased smoking rates.”
Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, as it kills more than 480,000 Americans each year. Annually, the U.S. spends more than $300 billion on smoking-related illness, more than $225 billion in direct medical care costs and $156 billion in lost productivity.
Although culturally understanding of the sacred use of traditional tobacco techniques and ceremonial practices in Native American tribes, the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes is committed to decreasing commercial tobacco use and creating smoke-free environments for the health and safety of all community members.
We find it particularly imperative to shed light on the issues arising from this cigarette-war because of the zoning mandates and ordinances related to tobacco sales. Commercial tobacco promotions, marketing and advertising remain large influencing factors on the accessibility, use and acceptability of these deadly products. The price, location and proliferation of commercial retailers directly impacts smoking rates, youth access rates and targeted marketing to minority-populations.
We are committed to continue educating on the community impacts of these ongoing cigarette-war and zoning law discussions.
With any questions related to the above, or the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes, you may contact Abigail Clark at Abigail.clark@lung.org.
ABIGAIL CLARK
American Lung Association
Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes