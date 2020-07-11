To the Editor:
We often bike along the lake from the ice cream shop to the marina and are shocked at seeing the large gatherings of people sitting and walking within 2 feet of each other in the park and gathered in boats anchored together as though it were any other summer.
It appears that the groups walking en masse and gathering along the walkway and in the park are tourists in many cases and hardly ANYONE is wearing a mask! Spencer Tulis should be there to take photos.
We are also tired of being trapped here with all of our travel and entertainment plans for the spring and summer canceled and people who are not in compliance just pose a risk of another spike in this virus like we are seeing in other states. We are not in favor of tourism just to support the vacation rentals this summer at the risk of our own health and community.
Even though people are outside if others are not members of your own family bubble you expose yourself to everyone THEY have been around. If you don't like wearing a mask, you won't like wearing a ventilator either. Please comply.
CHERYL JORDAN
Geneva