Shocked by how little spokesperson knows
To the Editor:
After watching the video recording of the May 10 Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting and reading David Shaw’s story “Halftown faction makes pitch” (Times, May 12), I am stunned how little Ms. Maria Stagliano knows about the Cayuga Nation conflict.
I doubt her declarations about Clint Halftown “being the legitimate leader of the Cayuga Nation” convinced anyone on the board.
Ms. Stagliano made several egregious errors in her presentation. She claimed that there is no crisis in Cayuga Nation leadership. She denounced the views of the traditional Gayogoho:no leader, Sachem Sam George. Mr. Halftown created the crisis by not stepping down when Heron Clan Mother Bernadette Hill removed him from his temporary position as communications liaison to the federal government in 2005.
Besides asking her elementary questions about the Cayuga Nation, Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart pointed out that she works for a crisis management firm, Levick in NYC and Washington, D.C., “with expertise in crisis communications and reputation management.” Levick’s clients include the Roman Catholic Church and BP Oil. Ms Stagliano’s denial of a leadership crisis was unconvincing. That is why she was hired.
When Supervisor Barnhart asked her about how Mr. Halftown became “the leader,” she was unable to answer the question. She asserted that the “60%” approval rating was not a vote but more “a gauging of the sentiments of Cayuga citizens over 18.” The question remains: How did he become “leader?”
She fumbled questions about the Cayuga Nation relationship to the Haudenosaunee, and when asked about the role of clan mothers, she hesitated, then said “the clan mothers make up the governing body (from video recording).”
Ms Stagliano claimed numerous times that Mr. Halftown is “the legitimate leader of the Cayuga Nation.” The narrative she created defending Mr. Halftown has no basis in political or historical fact.
Lastly, her claims that the destruction of “a long house and daycare center” never happened. She did not do her homework or talk to anyone who was around before she took her job for the Cayuga Nation.
The Gayanashagowa or Great Law of Peace of the Haudenosaunee is the oldest-functioning democratic constitution in the world. It pre-dates the United States by at least 300 years, and probably longer.
The Gayogoho:no today choose their leaders as they did hundreds of years ago. Sachem Sam George was chosen by the clan mothers and Gayogoho:no Council of Chiefs.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken