Shocked to see size of landfill
To the Editor:
I grew up in Geneva and recently returned to be close to family and contribute to the community that meant so much to me in my earlier years. I was shocked to see the Seneca Meadows dump visible from the house I grew up in and disheartened by the fact that this amazing tourist area had also become the epicenter of garbage.
The Finger Lakes is a shiny gem among the great destinations of this country, and it’s only getting started. It doesn’t need the environmental risks and dubious recognition associated with New York’s largest dump.
Despite the massive PR campaign and money this Texas-based company uses to buy their way into our community, we need to see the Finger Lakes for what it is, a unique area of the world that needs to foster and promote its natural resources, awesome beauty, and small-business economy.
The extension that the dump is coercing for must be stopped. We have to look to the future and ask ourselves: Who are we, and who are we to become in this region? The garbage industry mustn’t usurp this area for unseen years ahead while we encourage people to come here and partake in one of the great natural wonders this country has to offer.
The trash chapter of the Finger Lakes must close by 2025, as originally planned.
MATT VENUTI
Waterloo