To the Editor:
On March 20, Richard Ciciarelli wrote a letter to the editor to again criticize a writer, Nancy Crosier, and side with columnist Cam Miller, pastor of a local church.
Richard wrongly states he believes no doctor performs third trimester, after-birth infanticide. Read the New York state law passed in January this year or view the graphic interview by Gov. Northam of Virginia from January 2019 describing this abortion procedure.
Richard then makes the most judgmental, ridiculous, and some would say racist, pro-abortion argument that pro-life people “conveniently forget about those children who are born into poverty and must suffer the rest of their lives.” Think about that. Remember, about 60 percent of all abortions in America are from women of color. Glad to hear he was born into a wealthy family.
Richard then tells how the President lies and then he proceeds to regurgitate the CNN, MSNBC anti-Trump lines.
How is this for a lie? "You can keep your doctor and your own health insurance," the biggest lie in the last 10 years by Obama in 30 speeches, and he destroyed 20 percent of our economy.
How about this? “I am in Geneva in an attempt to save Trinity Church." The Rev. Miller said that as he literally sold off church property, divided a congregation, and lately has made light of COVID-19. Perhaps he cares more about illegal people in this country than Americans dying during this pandemic.
I will take the side of Nancy Crosier. She cares about people and the country. Miller cares only for his superior intelligence and his ego.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps