To the Editor:
The Village of Waterloo wants to promote history downtown. Seneca County gave the village permission to erect a "sign" in Lafayette Park.
Billy Fuccilo would love it. It is "HUGE." It is a billboard. It is 5-feet-high by 8-feet-wide and mounted on legs 3-feet-high.
It is overwhelming, dominating, grabs your attention! But, it is out of place there.
It is cheap and ugly because it does not match up to its surroundings.
When viewed from behind, from anywhere in the park, you see a large white rectangle that clashes with the rest of the scenery.
All the other monuments in the park are quality stone memorials. This billboard is all plastic and I suppose vinyl coated wood.
One hundred years from now will the billboard be standing tall and proud? Some of the existing stone memorials are already over a century old and looking fine. Will the billboard last? Who knows.
What significance does Mt. Suribachi have for Waterloo or Seneca County? Were any of our boys involved in raising that flag? I don't know.
I am sure this billboard would look great in the lawn at a VFW or an American Legion Post anywhere in Seneca County.
Please make it go away from Lafayette Park in Waterloo!
BILL HOLMES
Waterloo