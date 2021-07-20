To the Editor:
People should read "The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire." It mirrors the times of the American Empire almost exactly. Toward the end, the Roman Senate sent the Legions off to fight in foreign lands while there was great infighting among themselves. Graft, greed and corruption ran rampant along with many emperors as well.
Today we have corporations that own many politicians, not to mention crazy senators and representatives that believe outright conspiracy theories as true. At the same time, they send out troops to foreign lands to fight. Do you see a picture forming of where we are headed?
More shootings every day with no end in sight. State assemblies passing nutty bills restricting the right to vote as well as those against LGBTQ people. No end in sight for police reform and people getting fed up with waiting. Not to mention the pandemic, leading me to believe that a new American Revolution is ahead of us.
It is said American can't be beaten from without but can be from within. We won't go out with a bang but with a whimper. It's just history repeating itself as it sometimes does. After all, democracy is just an experiment in governing a country, and perhaps it has run its course.
STEPHEN FALLON
Stanley