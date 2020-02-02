To the Editor:
I picked up the Jan. 12 edition of the Finger Lakes Times and like many others read the headline "Sitting during the Pledge" over the accompanying story.
First, I have a problem with Councilor Salamendra being labeled as "one of Geneva's most prominent and vocal advocates." No disrespect, but the first time I heard her name was when I attended a forum for candidates. To the average Genevan, hers is a new name.
Moving forward, I have issues with Councilor Salamendra not standing and showing respect during the Pledge of Allegiance. We all know we live in divided times. I have nothing personal against Councilor Salamendra since I don't know her, and I actually understand her constitutional right to sit during the pledge. However, those whose families have spilled their blood to protect the rights of citizens like her have a totally different take on this protest stunt.
It's bizarre to me that she cites the U.S. Constitution to hide behind when saying she considers it her constitutional right to protest the pledge by not standing. So let me get this straight, Councilor is protected by the constitution that allows her to protest but is against America's policies, many of which are included in this same constitution.
Our flag represents the United States of America. All of it, including Geneva, N.Y. It is our country's universal symbol. Geneva is (thank God) a small but important part of this great country, represented by this same U.S. flag. America's sovereignty is represented by this flag. It does not represent — and never has — any other part of the world. See, people and families have given their lives to be free in this country, separate from government oppression. This country is (at least for the time being) the most free, forgiving, welcoming, prosperous and safest on the face of the earth, like it or not. We also are a nation of laws, again, like them or not. We cannot choose which laws to enforce and which not to enforce or who we enforce them against. If we stopped enforcing laws, chaos would ensue, and that would be the beginning of the end of this great country.
We are not perfect but show me a place you would rather live that provides all the opportunities this country offers, no matter your circumstances. There are none.
So bottom line, when someone sits for the pledge, they are protesting everything about this country, including Geneva. Councilor, you were not elected to represent the world in any way, shape or form, or even all the residents in Geneva. You were elected to represent your constituents in Ward 5 ONLY. So, do your job, try to understand this country, state and city are not perfect, create a relationship with your constituents, and don't be so self-righteous.
Also, I ask our mayor, the city manager and all councilors to pay attention during the pledge at Council meetings. I ask meeting minutes to include which elected officials do not stand for the pledge, thereby disrespecting the flag, our country, our state ... and our city as well.
DAVID D'AMICO
Geneva