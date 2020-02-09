To the Editor:
It’s unfortunate to read a letter emanating from misinformation. The opinion published in the Times on Feb. 2, "Sitting for pledge disrespects the city of Geneva, as well" was one such letter.
Firstly, I find Mr. D’Amico’s claim of never having heard of Councilor Salamendra a bit odd, being she has been involved in numerous activities in the region over the years. She has been a staunch advocate for the protection of Seneca Lake, as well as an opponent to landfill interests running toxic waste by rail through residential areas where children play. His claim is more a testament to his not paying attention than to Councilor Salamendra’s irrelevancy.
You do not have to agree with Councilor Salamendra’s choice to not stand. That is your right. But this is where misinformation comes into play.
Councilor Salamendra, like so many other Americans, is not protesting our flag. She is not protesting our country, our Constitution, or those who fought to protect it. As American citizens, we have every right to not stand behind everything our country does. You can still love your country without supporting all of its policies. I dare say no one would agree with every stance our government has taken.
And that’s perfectly fine. That’s the way true freedom actually works; it applies to everyone, not just those whose political views you personally agree with.
Free from government oppression? Numerous demographics of people would disagree with you, sir. The most forgiving? Our prison system, of which we hold a full quarter of the entire planet’s population, may disagree. Welcoming? Refugees fleeing human trafficking, drugs, and gang violence may disagree. Your ancestors may have, as well.
And then Mr. D’Amico makes the statement that the United States offers opportunities for all “no matter your circumstances.” The fact is, Mr. D’Amico, your life experiences are not universal, and whatever opportunities you personally may have had are by no means the standard for all people in our nation. To imply so betrays profound naiveté.
What Councilor Salamendra is doing is, in fact, respectful, in a somber way that acknowledges those suffering and under-represented people. It is by no means a display of disrespect or derision. And once again, you don’t have to like it. You don’t have to agree with it. And Councilor Salamendra has the right to acknowledge your opinion with a grain of salt and continue utilizing her freedom so many Americans fought and died to protect.
JOE DICICCO
Romulus