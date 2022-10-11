Skip the drive-thrus in lieu of fruits, veggies
To the Editor:
There is a high rate of obesity in the population of Ontario County. According to the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, Ontario County is among the healthiest counties in New York state, but obesity in this population stands at 32%.
As an Excelsior University student and community health nurse, this raises concerns as I work with a population that has many comorbidities, and adding obesity increases another risk of diabetes. Twenty-five percent of this population is physically inactive because of varying factors that can include driving to work alone, increased commute time, and lack of awareness that there are several opportunities to exercise. As I drive around the community, I notice a small percentage of people who are walking or riding bicycles, the parks are mostly empty, and there is a drive-up window to get ice cream.
Increased obesity has increased the incidence of diabetes. A continued lack of physical activity and eating high caloric foods will increase the population’s rate of obesity which will lead to an increased rate of other comorbidities. A few of the complications of diabetes are cardiovascular disease, stroke, and increased vulnerability resulting in severe Covid-19.
To decrease the growing problem of obesity the population needs to be educated on the risks of obesity and ways to lose weight or maintain their weight by comparing calories consumed to calories burned, taking a 20-minute walk every day, and changing eating habits to more fruits and vegetables instead of fast-food drive-thrus.
MARY MAROTTA
Port Gibson
Excelsior University
baccalaureate student