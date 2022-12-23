To the Editor:
In the December edition of the Catholic Courier there was a story about U.S. bishops meeting in Baltimore. At the meeting they were urged to remain focused on “the church’s missionary role of spreading the Gospel message despite growing secularism in the U.S..”
Recently, I read a book by a well-known successful author that discussed the problem of solving problems. He says to get a real solution, you must first know what the real problem is.
On June 29 of this year, Catholic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on a Wednesday and received Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. She called the recent Supreme Court ruling removing constitutional protections for abortion an “outrageous and heart-wrenching” decision that fulfills the Republican Party’s “dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”
Previously to that, President Joe Biden, another Catholic who also supports abortion rights, said after meeting with Francis that the pontiff told him to continue receiving the sacrament. Biden later received Communion during a Mass in a Rome church that is under the authority of Francis as bishop of Rome.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, yet another Catholic, also was outraged when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She put the invitation out to all women who want an abortion, saying they are welcomed in New York state.
Church teaching strictly forbids the reception of Holy Communion by those who support abortion rights.
So, what is the real problem here? I have to say right off the bat it is not the “growing secularism in the U.S.” The real problem is the slow but steady decline and crash of the Catholic Church over the past 50-60 years under the leadership of incompetent Catholic popes, bishops and priests. That is where the growing secularism in the U.S. is coming from.
It’s very simple. It’s sheep without shepherds.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls