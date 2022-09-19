Small, gun-wielding groups should never get to decide what’s right or wrong
To the Editor:
When you read Ron Pesta’s Op-Ed (Times, Sept. 3) with data about gun deaths in the U.S., you may almost think they are normal and unavoidable. But the fact remains that they are many times higher than almost all other democratic countries.
He especially tried to find an excuse for all the gun suicides, making you believe that they would happen by other means if not guns. However, that is not the case, as per Stanford and Harvard studies. Having a gun in the house almost doubles the chance of suicide, while suicides by all other means are at roughly the same rate across states with high and low gun ownership. The other “means” sometimes don’t work, or are interrupted, but guns are almost always final.
He also mentions how many deaths are by law enforcement and feels the need to say they are justified. Maybe they are, or maybe they are not always? But the hair-trigger reactions are to some extent understandable, when there are as many guns around to worry about as there are. Do you know that police officers in some countries where there are stricter gun controls do not retire after 20 years but at normal retirement age because of less stress than here, thereby saving society a lot of money? What else explains the gun infatuation?
Personally, I had a gun in the Army, but that does not make me think I need one now; I would rather there were far fewer of them around to threaten my freedom to a peaceful existence.
At the end, Mr. Pesta finally gets to what I think is the real, but seldom mentioned, reason for the present gun craze: He says we need guns to take down corrupt government. The very big problem with that is the question of who gets to decide that a government is corrupt? In a democracy, like ours still is, with fair and free elections, it is always decided by the voters. It should never ever be decided by a small, gun-wielding group on the losing side of the election that happens to think they are smarter and know better than the majority and therefore gets to insert a manipulative fear-mongering totalitarian dictator we can’t get rid of again with or without guns. But right now, that is what I am way more worried is happening, as evidenced by the events on Jan. 6, 2021, and other developments.
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Penn Yan