SMI terrified by thought of possible closure
To the Editor:
Seneca Meadows is terrified.
Like all free-thinking and involved residents of the Finger Lakes knew would happen, SMI has gone into panic mode. As the legally sanctioned closure date for this landfill approaches (a date SMI themselves agreed to per the host community agreement of 2007), the parent company Waste Connections is scrambling to find a way to keep this malignant tumor growing into perpetuity.
Board rooms seethe with impotent rage (Why can’t we shut these local yokels up?!) and the whip is cracked down the chain of command in a desperate attempt to silence American citizens. They have ramped up the intimidation tactics by sending a cease-and-desist order to Seneca Lake Guardian, via an NYC law firm, for simply stating opinions critical of the predatory, toxic waste landfill.
Make no mistake, these corporate automatons and their puppets hate free speech. They hate that our Constitution guarantees it to us as a right. I remember a former Seneca Falls town supervisor, an avowed dump disciple, breaking down when confronted and declaring before the board, “I do not believe everyone has a right to free speech.” All Americans who claim to hold dear our freedoms should be appalled by such basal attempts at bullying. I may not agree with what you are saying, but I believe you should have a right to say it. These people don’t see it that way.
SMI claims to welcome input from the local community but then fires up the PR engines when that input is even slightly critical of being buried in downstate filth.
I am overjoyed to read the responses by grassroots organizations and individuals who refuse to buckle to this nonsense. SMI and its master Waste Connections should take note: You will not quell the American spirit you apparently have nothing but disdain for.
JOE DiCICCO
Romulus