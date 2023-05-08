Smith says thanks
To the Editor:
The Smith Opera House would like to thank the Geneva Police Department for their assistance with the recent show “It’s Okay to Be Different.”
We had nine area schools — over 900 students — in attendance. It can be quite hectic with that many students entering and exiting at the same time. The GPD was very helpful with assisting the students off the buses and on the buses at the end of the performance.
The show was a great success and the GPD helped play a part in that success!
Thanks!
JENNIFER KUPLINSKI WICK
Volunteer Coordinator/
Front of House Manager
Smith Center for the Arts/Smith Opera House
Geneva