SMV signs are meant for vehicles, not mailboxes and driveways
To the Editor:
The front-page article “Time to share the road” (Times, April 7) hit a sore spot with me.
I have been a farmer in Savannah for over 50 years, and during this time I have spent many dollars buying SMV (slow-moving vehicle) signs for my machines. When the SMV sign was first introduced it was to be attached to a moving vehicle going less than 25 mph. If your machine did not have the SMV sign on it you could be fined.
I appreciate what Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says in the article, but people today do not know the true meaning of the SMV sign. Take a drive on Route 31 from Palmyra to Newark and you will see approximately 12 SMV signs being used to mark driveways and mailboxes. This is not only wrong, it is dangerous for the people who are correctly using the SMV sign on a slow-moving vehicle.
I strongly believe that if drivers are to realize that they must slow down for a slow-moving vehicle showing the SMV sign, then the SMV sign should not be used to mark a driveway or mailbox.
KEN DICKENS
Savannah