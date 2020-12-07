Social responsibilities being handled by churches, others
To the Editor:
In regards to Mr. McCorkle’s letter on Nov. 17 (“City Council ‘immune’ to social responsibility”):
I love to read letters from people who live in the bubble of Higher Education, who are outraged when things don’t go their way. The Police Accountability Board is being discussed; Council didn’t end it nor put its stamp of approval on it yet. They are giving it thoughtful consideration before finalizing it. Your comments about the police and city attorney show your immaturity, no surprise there. Being a “do-gooder” does not make it OK to viciously insult people you disagree with.
You refer to Council as “The Proud Boys,” this fascist group that is connected to white supremacists and tries to get others to join them in political violence and QAnon, which is the definition of stupidity for its outrageous conspiracy theories. Council is doing its best, except for a couple of crackpots, and I don’t mean Councilor Gaglianese. Being secretly taped during a private conversation was disgusting, very underhanded yet applauded by other “do-gooders.” He grew up in Geneva, loves his city and hates to listen to it be trashed. He is not malevolent, but that does seem to define you.
You rant about what has been “defunded” in the city but overlook what is available. Problem with the city? Call Sage Gerling. Need recompense? Call legal aid. Need solace? Contact your clergyman. Need to discuss these concerns? Meet one-on-one with the mayor or police chief, although this may prove distasteful to you what with their “limited intelligence.”
Our social responsibilities are taken care of by churches that feed those in need and always offer solace. The local food pantry, our school system which feeds the students breakfast and lunch, the Center of Concern, Planned Parenthood, Family Life Center, Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army, to name a few.
There are things that need to be remedied but what we don’t need are sanctimonious tantrums and judgmental proclamations. I am truly appalled by your comments. You need to get a hold of yourself. Your lack of respect for our city leaders drips with hatred and smacks of out-of-control entitlement. Having been employed at SUNY Oswego for a number of years, I have seen too many professors just like you. People who are legends in their own minds. It amazes me that you all act in such predictable ways.
KATHLEEN AMMERMAN
Geneva