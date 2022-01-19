Social Security increase doesn’t keep up with inflation
To the Editor:
For 2022, the Social Security increase is supposed to be 5.9%. The increase in Medicare cost is $21.60.
All this doesn’t sound bad unless you’re on this system. If the SS increase covers the Medicare increase, you aren’t lucky. You’re in the hole or red.
Our illustrious legislators think this is a huge raise. It isn’t enough to keep most from cutting more of their budgets.
More of the problem is compounded by the rise in inflation. Every single item you purchase today is considerably more costly than one year ago.
It’s interesting that there is pretty much a simple reason for the problems. The reason is Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress and Senate. It doesn’t matter much which party is in control, but the Dem libs have swung the balance way too far left, with no middle ground. Biden couldn’t wait to eliminate everything Trump had accomplished, including border security, energy independence, job creation, etc.
I hope we can hang on until we get someone competent and coherent in the White House.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons