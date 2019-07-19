To the Editor:
In response to the letter from a reader about the children at the border, I have a few questions:
Has she been there, or only heard about it from the biased media? How old are the "children?" Were they "snatched from their Mother's arms?" Would any mother just stand there and let someone take their child for no reason? Why are they in the area? Where did these people come from? If it is the men in government that are responsible for these conditions, why did the females vote NO to give money to help these kids?
Comparing these detention centers to concentration camps is ignorant. From what I have heard, it was President Obama that had those centers built because as HE said, illegal immigrants shouldn't be here.
Those people are in this country because they want something, not because they were dragged here against their will. What were they told they would get when they got here? Why would anyone bring their small children to a strange country before doing research, like where they were going to live, get food and clothes, etc.? For those that are so eager to help, are they going to take in a few families to keep them off the street?
SHIRLEY STOWELL
Newark
