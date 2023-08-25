Random thoughts
To the Editor:
Some random thoughts ...
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, a Presidential candidate with common sense, is honest and bipartisan to lead a third party into the present. The majority of politicians have their OWN agenda. The current front-runners and one’s ex-puppet are not qualified for multiple reasons. Remember the old adage, “Where there is smoke there is fire?” America also needs term and spending limits at ALL levels of government.
Proof the Houston school district has gone to hell in a hand basket: They are eliminating libraries and librarians in more than two dozen schools and turning the space into disciplinary centers, furthering the dumbing of America.
Why do pro athletes think they are entitled to redo their contracts? They took the safety of multiple years vs. a new contract each year with pay based on performance.
Why is it so hard to return shopping carts to the corral?
Thank you to drivers who have mastered the art of turn signals. It seems to be a foreign concept to many others. Evidently, DMV has done a poor job explaining the concept.
Basketball NEEDS the Elam Ending. It speeds the game up and eliminates intentional fouling at the end of games. Look it up if you are unfamiliar with it.
Why don’t ALL places that have public restrooms install elevated toilets. The lower ones are extremely difficult for people with disabilities. Especially with the aging of America.
And, an APB (all points bulletin) for common courtesy needs to be enacted.
ROGER WALLACE
Stanley