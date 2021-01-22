Some thoughts on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol
To the Editor:
I thought I would express some thoughts on the D.C. riots by President Trump supporters and possibly others.
First, let’s be clear. President Trump did not order anyone to commit any crimes. He told the crowd to peacefully protest at Capitol Hill. I highly doubt that in a court trial, that would constitute ordering a riot.
Next, let’s look at the facts. No one shows up at a peaceful protest wearing a helmet and protective armor! If you do, you have made up your mind before the protest takes place to cause trouble of some kind. Anyone wearing these articles was already planning on causing trouble, regardless of whatever President Trump said.
Also, they say they found bombs at a couple of buildings. OK, who carries bomb-making materials to a protest and waits until President Trump speaks to assemble the bombs because of anything he said? These bombs had to be made long beforehand. Thus, these people already planned to cause trouble. This is not caused by anything the president said; it was all set to go before hand.
With all that said, I think it was foolish for President Trump to tell them to march on Capitol Hill. People were upset, and giving them a direction to go was not wise. I understand he is upset about what happened during the election process. What he should have done was to assure the crowd that he and the Republican party would work on correcting the problems identified in this election so they are not repeated in the next.
I guess what I am writing for is the waste in time and money that the Democrats are doing in trying to impeach President Trump a second time. In my opinion, if it goes to trial before a judge, any attorney worth his salt will get it thrown out on First Amendment rights alone. President Trump told the crowd to peacefully march, not to commit any crimes, but to voice being upset with what they perceived as a stolen election.
If the Democrats can impeach him for that, I guess the impeachment process can be used against any politician for any speech the other party does not like. What a three-ring circus that will turn into.
Just my opinion.
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps