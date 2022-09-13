Somehow, we need to make weapons ‘uncool’
To the Editor:
There have been several Letters and Guest Appearances in the paper lately talking about the 2nd Amendment and the “effort” of the “Left Wing” attempting to take weapons out of the possession of law-abiding citizens exercising their Constitutional rights.
I can personally say that I do not know anyone who wants to take weapons out of the hands of law-abiding citizens, but I do know people who want to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals and those who want to commit mass murder. These people are desperately trying to prevent incidents like those that have occurred in Nevada, Texas, Florida, New York and Connecticut. But I think theirs is truly a Mission Impossible.
One of the main reasons is that we have 50 states, each of which has its own laws and rules for purchasing and carrying weapons. New York has some of the strictest laws, but they are easily circumvented. If I want to purchase a weapon and do not wish to go through the New York requirements, all I have to do is drive a few hours to a state with less strict controls, buy what I want, and come home. Or, I could buy a weapon that was illegally brought into the state. Or, I could take the chance of buying a stolen weapon. And as far as carrying: As long as I keep it concealed, who is to know?
It is estimated that there are 120 weapons (pistols, rifles, shotguns) for every 100 Americans, and to my mind that eliminates control. Even efforts to screen people at the time of purchase is not working as many hoped. The perpetrators of the most recent mass shootings all purchased their weapons legally.
So what can be done? One answer would be to just remove restrictions on ownership and let people own and carry whatever they want. This would be a disaster because you would have people drawing weapons whenever they felt “threatened.” Thus, I think this answer is impractical and dangerous.
The law is our only real chance to correct this problem, but for that to happen there has to be active support from all parts of society. Not only ordinary citizens, but manufacturers, organizations like the NRA, legislatures, the police and the courts.
We have to make weapons “uncool.”
TOM MARSH
Geneva