Sorry to see season end
To the Editor:
Another high school basketball season has come to a close, at least for the Geneva boys varsity team. I, for one, am sad to see it end.
The 2021-22 season was different than any other that I remember, in a couple different ways.
First, we had only one returning varsity player, Will Diaz, and three players that were on the JV team last year, Brian Whitley, Andrew Avedisian and Daniel Carter. Other than that, there were nine players on this year’s team that had not played Geneva High basketball before.
Second, Geneva coach Ed Collins Jr. made the move from coaching the girls team to the boys.
I went to every game, home and away. It was a rough start, but throughout the course of the season, you never knew which way the game would end. I witnessed something wonderful. I saw a group of kids slowly develop into a team, learning how to work together for the first time (six of the team members are seniors). I watched these young men grow and transition into some amazing basketball players.
I just want those young men on the Geneva boys varsity team to know that even though the season is over and they didn’t win sectionals or get a title, they should hold their heads high and be proud of what they did accomplish. Whether you just go back in memory or review the tapes from the beginning of the season, be gratified about your growth, not just as a team, but as individual players.
I know I am!
JAKKI BRUCE
Geneva