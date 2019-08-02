To the Editor:
I don’t like to rain on a parade, but I find the talk of putting people on the moon again, or Mars, while on Earth many are without basic necessities, immoral.
Put that alongside military spending which knows no bounds, and you begin to see the predicament we’re in. We celebrate religious holidays and Dr. King’s birthday, while ignoring the teachings.
MARK VENUTI
Geneva
