Special thank you to a legendary composer
To the Editor:
I have just read of the death of Mr. Tom Jones of Sharon, Conn. Mr. Jones was the brilliant librettist, lyricist and composer for several Broadway musicals, including “The Fantasticks,” “110 In The Shade” (musical version of “The Rainmaker”), and “I Do, I Do!”
I had the very good fortune of being in contact with him just two weeks ago when, as I understood it, he was still writing at age 95!
My first professional theater experience was seeing “The Fantasticks” in NYC at its Sullivan Street location as a teen. I still have my ticket envelope filled with colored paper tossed into the air by the performers at the end. It was an intimate yet larger-than-life experience for a young man from Ohio.
Later I had the good fortune of being cast as a lead in that piece in my high school ... that was my audition for a scholarship in the English/Theatre department of my local college. I got the scholarship and an acceptance letter for the school. All I did was allow myself to be swept along by the art of Mr. Schmidt and Mr. Jones.
Many years and many lives later I went to an audition here in Geneva for “I Do, I Do!” I was cast in this piece alongside two formidable performers: Ms. Joanne Saracino (Waterloo) and Ms. Deborah Hodgeman (Clifton Springs). The show is billed as a two-character musical ... but true to form from Mr. Jones, the music was a third character: full and complex and complete. My character fell in love with the other characters at every rehearsal and every performance. We received an award from the Theatre Association of New York State because the adjudicator in the audience was swept away right along with the rest of us.
My final sentences to Mr. Jones last week were: “Thank you for distilling theatre and story-telling to their very core. Thank you for capturing the essence of youth and love and life and hope ... and presenting it with magic and beauty.”
KRIS WHITELEATHER
Geneva