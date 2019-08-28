To the Editor:
In March, I was injured in a falling accident. The outpouring of help and support has been overwhelming. There is not enough newsprint to thank each individual.
My deep gratitude goes out to the following: Everyone at the scene of the accident; Seneca Falls Police Department; North Seneca Ambulance; Geneva General Hospital; Dr. Ritting and team; Huntington Living Center; St. Francis and St. Clare Parish; Austin Physical Therapy; Ryan Chiropractic; Kinney Drugs, EZ Care Medical Transport; Auburn Medical Transport; Lifetime Care, personal aides; American Way Taxi; Seneca Transportation Corp.; Lifecare; and my friends.
My wonderful friends visited, called, sent cards and gifts, did my laundry, shopped, provided food, fed my cat, helped with mail, provided caring hearts and ears, and so much more.
One of the aides at Huntington commented, “Boy, you have a lot of friends.”
“Yes,” I said, “I do,” and the blessing of that will remain with me forever.
ELLEN CLARK
Seneca Falls