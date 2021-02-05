To the Editor:
On Dec. 28, my husband, Willard Best, succumbed to COVID-19. He was one of several residents at Huntington Living Center to die once the virus was able to get a toe-hold there. They had managed against great odds to remain COVID-free for many months — and even after it got in, they were able to contain it for weeks. This was not easy. Staff members who were infected were unable to work. Some of their colleagues were quarantined and also unable to work. And yet, the residents continued to receive excellent care. So did their families.
Unable to be with my husband, I called him every day, hoping that he would remember me despite his dementia. Every single person who answered the phone did so with a smile in their voice. They had to transfer the call to the portable phone, take it to my husband's room, and hold it to his ear so he could hear me. They were uniformly kind and patient despite the extra challenges of trying to keep residents separated and masked; despite having to move residents to different rooms if they tested positive; despite having to test residents twice each week; despite being short-staffed. Every staff person, every single time. On the night Bill died, they took the phone and held it for him so I could talk to him; they did it again when our daughter called him from California; they did it a third time for our daughter-in-law and grandchildren from Arizona.
Things like this don't just happen automatically. I know this because I have had experience with two other institutions. It begins with the leadership that sets the tone and establishes the culture. At Huntington, I will single out two people who set the tone for the third floor: social worker Susan Chayka and nurse manager Rachel Jenners. They were generous and supportive in every single way. I wish I could list the names of everyone who was involved in Bill's care and by extension, mine. I cannot thank them enough.
Finally, to those people who feel that wearing a mask is uncomfortable, inconvenient and somehow infringes on their personal liberty: Can you really be that self-absorbed? Spend an hour, as I did, on a compassionate visit, and decide if potentially harming, or even killing, an innocent person is really worth it.
SHARON P. BEST
Geneva