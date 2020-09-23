To the Editor:
A note to area landscapers:
We just want to say thank you so much for your dedication and hard work during these very difficult times, especially this year.
It's very unfortunate the landscapers are always overlooked and under-appreciated! They put their bodies and health on the line for unfair wages. They work in all kinds of weather conditions and also in hazardous conditions!
These laborers need higher wages and more appreciation. Show your support public!
SHANNON PASSALACQUA
Phelps