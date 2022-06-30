To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank and salute the wonderful parish staff at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Parish in Geneva.
Our pastor, Father Mull, has guided our community for nine very trying years due to both the pandemic and other challenges. Father Carlos Sanchez has been an excellent parochial vicar who steps up to the plate, bringing his compassion and rich Colombian culture to us. Special thanks to Deacon Cyrana for your help and to Sister Kay Schwenzer for serving to the Hispanic Community. Thanks to Marie Milligan for your tireless efforts to help all our needy.
Many people in the office and on staff deserve recognition and thanks. You all deserve lots of kudos and thanks.
PETER COLE
Geneva